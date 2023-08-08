U.S. pharmacies already rolling out flu shots

(MGN)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The country’s pharmacy chains are recommending Americans get their flu shots before fall comes. Companies like CVS are already taking appointments.

Dr. David Whitmore at Valley Health says for the best immunity, he actually recommends waiting a month or two.

“Theoretically, if you get a flu shot, it should last you for the year,” said Whitmore. “Over time, it kind of wanes, its effectiveness wanes, so we usually encourage September or October.”

Whitmore says it does depend on the patient.

“Sometimes you may not capture that patient,” said Whitmore. “They may not come in during October or November, so I’d rather get it done a little early than I would recommend to make sure they have some kind of immunization. Otherwise, I think September and October are really good.”

Adults 65 and older can also get the new RSV vaccine this fall.

“There’s anywhere from 60 to 160,000 hospitalizations for RSV for adults of the older population,” Whitmore said.

Most recently, the CDC approved monoclonal antibodies to protect babies from RSV. Another tool to protect the most vulnerable during the cold and flu season.

Dr. Whitmore also recommends getting a new dose of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine because coronavirus is still in the air. You can get all of these vaccinations at the same appointment.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch in effect all of NCWV until 6 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch expires for all of NCWV
Garrett Bohnsack and Irelynn Keigley
Police: Man drives impaired with 9-month-old in car, 2 charged with child neglect
First Alert Weather Day for today, August 7, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms throughout today
FCI Gilmer
Inmate dies at FCI Gilmer, officials say

Latest News

Clarksburg man charged in DUI crash
Morgantown man charged after more than 8,500 images of child sexual abuse found
Black Heritage Festival’s entertainment lineup features iconic rapper
Manchin Injury Law Hometown Hero: Dr. Kelly Nelson
Manchin Injury Law Hometown Hero: Dr. Kelly Nelson
Manchin Injury Law Hometown Hero: Dr. Kelly Nelson
Manchin Injury Law Hometown Hero: Dr. Kelly Nelson