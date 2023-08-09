$1M winning ticket sold in one of state’s oldest towns

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Someone won big bucks in one of the state’s oldest towns Tuesday evening.

A $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Shepherdstown, a town of about 1,494 people in Jefferson County, the West Virginia Lottery announced Wednesday.

It was sold at Food Lion #871 at Maddex Square.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets because there are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

Since the $1.58 billion dollar jackpot was hit on Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot has been reset to $20 million for Friday’s drawing.

Shepherdstown is considered by some to be the oldest town in the Mountain State.

