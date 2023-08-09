2 dead in head-on crash

ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A head-on crash on WV Route 29 near Slanesville claimed two lives on Tuesday, August 8.

According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened when a driver traveling south on WV 29 crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle, Charlotte Blundon, 66, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, and her passenger John Gallagher, 65, of Slanesville, West Virginia were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The 86-year-old driver that crossed the center line was airlifted to a hospital.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
Clarksburg man charged in DUI crash
Honey is poured through a filter from an extracting machine.
Local beekeepers prepare for Honey Festival
FILE PHOTO of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival
Black Heritage Festival’s entertainment lineup features iconic rapper

Latest News

Outdoor recreation opportunities expanded in Marion County
Lawsuit filed against Gov. Justice, state leaders over conditions in jails, prisons
Lawsuit filed against Gov. Justice, state leaders over conditions in jails, prisons
Long-time Philippi police chief Jeff Walters called his 30 years in law enforcement "quite a...
Departing Philippi police chief reflects on time at the department