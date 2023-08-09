2 dead in head-on crash

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A head-on crash on WV Route 29 near Slanesville claimed two lives on Tuesday, August 8.

According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened when a driver traveling south on WV 29 crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle, Charlotte Blundon, 66, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, and her passenger John Gallagher, 65, of Slanesville, West Virginia were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The 86-year-old driver that crossed the center line was airlifted to a hospital.

