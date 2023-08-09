2023 Gilmer County Football Season Preview

Titans went 3-7 in 2022, as all 3 wins came at home.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - This year, a new coach stands at the helm for the Titans, as Ben Hall enters ready to lead Gilmer County in 2023.

After going 3-7 last season, Hall brings in plenty of change for the program, and in his words, is acting as a “salesman” to ask his players to buy in to the tough, physical style that he wants for this season.

Hear more about the Titans from Coach Hall and the players in the preview above.

2023 Gilmer County Football Schedule

1 - vs Calhoun, Aug 25 @ 7:30 PM

2 - vs Ritchie County, Sept 1 @ 7:30 PM

3 - @ Doddridge County, Sept 8 @ 7 PM

4 - vs Tucker County, Sept 15 @ 7:30 PM

5 - @ Meadow Bridge, Sept 29 @ 7 PM

6 - @ Ravenswood, Oct 6 @ 7:30 PM

7 - @ Webster County, Oct 13 @ 7 PM

8 - vs Wirt County, Oct 20 @ 7:30 PM

9 - vs Wahama, Oct 27 @ 7:30 PM

10 - @ South Harrison, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

