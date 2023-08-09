2023 Grafton Football Season Preview

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - After a 1-9 season, where everything possible went wrong, the Grafton Bearcats return for 2023, ready to put that season behind them and take advantage of the hard lessons won from a difficult year.

“We stress getting better every day, that’s it ... We have a tough schedule, but Week 1 is a big game because it’s Week 1. We want to be 1-0 after Week 1, 1-0 after Week 2, and that’s the goal. We just focus on what’s in front of us and what we can control”.

Those words come from head coach Mickey Foley, as he enters his second season in charge of the Bearcats -

His emphasis this fall camp has focused on two keys: first, getting better daily, and second, strength and conditioning, in order to help prevent some of the injuries that plagued the team last year.

“We want to stay healthy - that was our Achilles heel last year,” said Coach Foley. “Our health was not good. We had 15 starters on the sidelines with injuries at one point - that’s rare, but we have to avoid that if we can. We took extra time this offseason to improve our strength and conditioning.”

The Bearcats will open the season against Philip Barbour on August 25th at home.

2023 Grafton Football Schedule 1 - vs Philip Barbour, Aug 25 @ 7 PM 2 - @ East Fairmont, Sept 1 @ 7 PM 3 - vs Lincoln, Sept 8 @ 7 PM 4 - vs Hampshire, Sept 15 @ 7 PM 5 - vs Liberty, Sept 22 @ 7 PM 6 - @ Elkins, Sept 29 @ 7 PM 7 - @ Clay County, Oct 13 @ 7:30 PM 8 - vs Buckhannon-Upshur, Oct 20 @ 7 PM 9 - @ Frankfort, Oct 27 @ 7 PM 10 - vs Lewis County, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

