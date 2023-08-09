2023 Lincoln Football Season Preview

Cougars, 7-4 in 2022, have talent to do even more this year.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lincoln Cougars return after going 7-4 in 2022, and after reaching the playoffs for a second consecutive season, the 2023 Cougars aim to keep the streak alive and get back this year.

“I think we have a strong returning team, and I think we could really go somewhere,” said new starting quarterback AJ Bart. “Our first goal is to win a playoff game, second in school history, and become just the third team to go to the playoffs in three straight years - that’s our main goal right now and that’s what we want to build for”.

AJ Bart will play a large role for the Cougars this season, as he will take over the starting job at QB in his sophomore season.

His head coach Rob Hawkins was very excited about the potential that Bart has:

“Bart, stepping in as a sophomore, and we expect him to have some growing pains, but he’s looked very good so far in camp ... throws it really well and he’s grasped the offense after being the backup last year.

“We’re expecting him to come in and perform like a veteran - he has the luxury of an all-veteran receiving core ... the sky’s the limit for him with the skill-set he has, and we expect him to have a great career here”.

Apart from Bart, the Cougars return plenty of talent at running back and wide receiver, but need to replace many starters on their offensive line - and that will make or break the season for the Cougars.

2023 Lincoln Football Schedule

1 - vs Braxton County, Aug 25 @ 7 PM

2 - vs Elkins, Sept 1 @ 7 PM

3 - @ Grafton, Sept 8 @ 7 PM

4 - @ Nicholas County, Sept 14 @ 7 PM

5 - vs North Marion, Sept 22 @ 7 PM

6 - @ Lewis County, Sept 29 @ 7 PM

7 - @ Robert C Byrd, Oct 6 @ 7 PM

8 - vs Liberty, Oct 20 @ 7 PM

9 - @ Philip Barbour, Oct 27 @ 7 PM

10 - vs Bridgeport, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

