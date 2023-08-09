2023 South Harrison Football Preview

Hawks went 7-4 in 2022, reaching Class A Playoffs.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison returns after a great 2022 season, as the Hawks won 7 games and reached the first round of the Class A Playoffs -

Now, though, comes the reckoning, as 14 seniors depart from the program, nearly half of the 29-man roster from last season.

But, as head coach Brett Hathaway says, he likes the new, young talent that he sees on the roster already:

“You lose a big senior class like that, and it’s not just experience on the field, it’s off the field, in the classroom, locker room, being a good leader,” says Hathaway. “We’re looking for a few guys to step up. We like the young kids and what they can do for the team, but we’re looking for guys to step up vocally and be leaders”.

South Harrison has just 2 seniors on the roster this season, which is clearly one of the lowest in all of football in West Virginia. However, they have the talent necessary to reach their goals, and that youth has not stopped the players from thinking and working towards big goals.

See and hear more from Coach Hathaway and players from the Hawks in the preview above.

2023 South Harrison Football Schedule

1 - vs Wirt County, Aug 25 @ 7 PM

2 - @ Liberty (Harrison), Sept 1 @ 7 PM

3 - vs Ritchie County, Sept 8 @ 7 PM

4 - @ Webster County, Sept 22 @ 7 PM

5 - @ Valley Wetzel, Sept 29 @ 7 PM

6 - @ Doddridge County, Oct 6 @ 7 PM

7 - vs Wahama, Oct 13 @ 7 PM

8 - @ Calhoun, Oct 20 @ 7 PM

9 - vs Ravenswood, Oct 27 @ 7 PM

10 - vs Gilmer County, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

