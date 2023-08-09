2023 Webster County Football Season Preview

UPPERGLADE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Webster County Highlanders went 4-6 in 2022, bookending the schedule with an 0-5 run where the team was outscored 251 - 28.

The Highlanders return in 2023 with the goal to do more, and this season, they’re confident that the team will find more success and reach better heights this year, as the team returns 20 starters out of 22 (10 on offense, 10 on defense).

2023 Webster County Football Schedule 1 - vs Richwood, Aug 25 @ 7 PM 2 - @ Williamstown, Sept 1 @ 7 PM 3 - vs Tygarts Valley, Sept 8 @ 7 PM 4 - @ Tyler Consolidated, Sept 15 @ 7 PM 5 - vs South Harrison, Sept 22 @ 7 PM 6 - vs St Marys, Oct 6 @ 7 PM 7 - vs Gilmer County, Oct 13 @ 7 PM 8 - @ Wahama, Oct 20 @ 7 PM 9 - @ Calhoun, Oct 27 @ 7 PM 10 - vs Wirt County, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

