2023 Webster County Football Season Preview

Highlanders were 4-6 in 2022, all wins came on the road.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
UPPERGLADE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Webster County Highlanders went 4-6 in 2022, bookending the schedule with an 0-5 run where the team was outscored 251 - 28.

The Highlanders return in 2023 with the goal to do more, and this season, they’re confident that the team will find more success and reach better heights this year, as the team returns 20 starters out of 22 (10 on offense, 10 on defense).

See and hear more from Webster County’s players and coaches in the preview above.

2023 Webster County Football Schedule

1 - vs Richwood, Aug 25 @ 7 PM

2 - @ Williamstown, Sept 1 @ 7 PM

3 - vs Tygarts Valley, Sept 8 @ 7 PM

4 - @ Tyler Consolidated, Sept 15 @ 7 PM

5 - vs South Harrison, Sept 22 @ 7 PM

6 - vs St Marys, Oct 6 @ 7 PM

7 - vs Gilmer County, Oct 13 @ 7 PM

8 - @ Wahama, Oct 20 @ 7 PM

9 - @ Calhoun, Oct 27 @ 7 PM

10 - vs Wirt County, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

