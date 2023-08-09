Area man charged with sexually assaulting woman

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Nicholas County after deputies say he sexually assaulted a woman twice.

According to a criminal complaint, 32-year-old Joshua Fleshman went to a woman’s home on Jan. 29, 2023 and sexually assaulted her twice despite never being given consent and being asked to get off of her.

Fleshman has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $150,000 bond.

