Area man charged with sexually assaulting woman

Joshua Fleshman
Joshua Fleshman(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Nicholas County after deputies say he sexually assaulted a woman twice.

According to a criminal complaint, 32-year-old Joshua Fleshman went to a woman’s home on Jan. 29, 2023 and sexually assaulted her twice despite never being given consent and being asked to get off of her.

Fleshman has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
Clarksburg man charged in DUI crash
Honey is poured through a filter from an extracting machine.
Local beekeepers prepare for Honey Festival
FILE PHOTO of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival
Black Heritage Festival’s entertainment lineup features iconic rapper

Latest News

Student Test Scores (GFX)
Assessment results show slight improvement for West Virginia students
Matthew Jaquez Daughtery
Man wanted in connection to murder arrested by U.S. Marshals
State Senator Mike Caputo
Marion County state senator to not run for re-election in 2024
2023 University Football Season Preview