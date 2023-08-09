Assessment results show slight improvement for West Virginia students

Student Test Scores (GFX)
Student Test Scores (GFX)(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Board of Education received student assessment results on Wednesday during its monthly meeting, and the results show slight improvement compared to 2022.

The percent of students who scored proficient in 2023 is higher than the percent in 2022 in all categories except Grade 7 ELA, which saw a 2% decrease.

Overall, results show 44% of West Virginia students were proficient in English language arts, or ELA, a 2% increase over last year. In math, 35% of students were proficient, also a 2% increase over last year.

In Science, 29% of students were proficient, a 1% increase over 2022.

West Virginia Board of Education President Paul Hardesty says that while we are seeing positive news, improvement is still needed.

“While we are seeing some positive news from our assessment results, we can and must do better,” WVBE President L. Paul Hardesty said. “We will continue to emphasize the importance of improving student achievement and provide our counties and schools with the resources, training, and support they need to improve student learning and overall student development. Our focus will remain on the essential building blocks of literacy and numeracy to ensure the fundamentals are the core component of our teaching and learning. We are gaining some ground, but there is much more to do, and we will get it done. "

West Virginia statewide assessment results 2019-2023
West Virginia statewide assessment results 2019-2023(West Virginia Department of Education)

Click here for complete assessment results, including county and school-level results.

