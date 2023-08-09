Authorities continue search for missing Marion County man

Sedrick McGlaston
Sedrick McGlaston(Jamie Mackey)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is continuing their search for a man missing out of Marion County.

23-year-old Sedrick McGlaston was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at around 8 a.m. when he got on a bus in Barrackville, according to the Barrackville Police Department.

Officials say McGlaston bought a ticket to Pittsburgh, but it’s unknown if he made it there.

Authorities say McGlaston is described as being around 5′8″ and 210 pounds.

The Barrackville PD is working with the WVSP to locate McGlaston.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrackville PD at 304-36-9372.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Authorities searching for missing man

