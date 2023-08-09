Barbara Ann Nicholas Hamilton, of Bridgeport, WV went home to be with her Lord on August 7, 2023. She was born on October 6, 1928 in Harrison County, Clarksburg, WV to the late Carl and Lona Nicholas, also of Clarksburg. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years Paul Edward Hamilton (July 10, 1994) with whom she married on April 3, 1954. She is survived by two children, Kathy Hamilton Marsh and son-in-law Larry, of Little River, SC and Jeffrey Alan Hamilton and daughter-in-law Connie Kyle Hamilton of Clarksburg, WV, her only grandson, Joshua Paul Hamilton and his wife Lisa DiDonato of Shepherdstown, WV and one great grandson Lucius (Luca) Michael, son of Joshua and Lisa. Barbara was a 1947 graduate of Victory High School. She was a member of the Coon’s Run Baptist Church in Adamsville, WV. She was also a charter member of the Harrison County Genealogy Society. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Coon’s Run Baptist Church, 2142 Adamsville Rd, Shinnston, WV 26431. A graveside service will be held at the Bridgeport Cemetery, 400 Benedum Dr, Bridgeport, WV on Friday August 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

