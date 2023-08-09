Country supergroup coming to downtown Clarksburg

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A country supergroup will be coming to downtown Clarksburg in October.

Lonestar will be performing at the Robinson Grand on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Lonestar has become known for merging their country roots with strong melodies and rich vocals since their national launch nearly three decades ago.

The popular band has achieved ten #1 country hits including “No News,” “Come Crying To Me,” and “Amazed.”

“Their smash hit ‘Amazed’ was everyone’s love-song ear-worm from the late 90s well into the 2000s,” said Jason Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “You can count on me singing along from the audience.”

Tickets start at $48 and are on sale now to Friends of the Robinson Grand. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.

All tickets can be purchased online here or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855)-773-6283.

