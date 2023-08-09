Departing Philippi police chief reflects on time at the department

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - August 11th will mark the end of active duty for long-time Philippi police chief Jeff Walters.

The retiring chief confirmed a report from the Barbour County Sheriff’s office Tuesday night that was released in early July on Facebook.

In the long, heartfelt post, Chief Walters looked back on the time he has spent at the department.

This is my last week of active duty with the Philippi Police Department. It has been bittersweet and quite a journey over the last three decades.

During my first 10 years of service, unless you were a bad guy, I was relatively unknown to the community. I worked mainly the midnight shift until my promotion to Sergeant in 2005.

In 2013, I became Chief of Police for PPD. Since then, there have been many ups and downs, but one thing I've never forgotten is who I worked for and that is you, the citizens of Philippi.

One of my first priorities then was to make the department more transparent so the taxpayers could see how their money was being spent. To accomplish this goal, I started the social media pages and again, I was amazed at the overwhelmingly positive response.

As a Chief, I could not ask for more supportive citizens than right here in Philippi. I thank you for your support, friendship, and partnership.

As I clean out my office in my final days here, I am finding dozens and dozens of cards, letters, and newspaper articles from you offering support, congratulations and sometimes condolences. You will never know how grateful I am for these expressions of encouragement throughout the years.

Of course, this is not the end of the journey for me as I will be the school Prevention Resource Officer for Barbour County Schools headquartered at Philip Barbour High School. I will now get to serve you by watching over your children and grandchildren.

As a citizen of Philippi myself, I will continue to be involved in the community for as long as the Lord allows me, and will be available to the new Chief as an advisor (I don't officially retire until September 1.) The new Chief will be named soon and I ask that you support them as much as you have me.

Thank you for a great tenure, Philippi!