Excellence in Education: 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this week’s Excellence in Education report sponsored by Davis & Elkins College, we are highlighting Marion County Schools receiving the 2024 Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant.

The West Virginia Department of Education announced the renewal of the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant.

Three schools in Marion County, Watson, Blackshere and East Park Elementary, will soon be getting more funding for staff and after school activities.

“This is a unique opportunity in Marion County, it’s actually a continuation of a grant that has been used for several years in Marion County to provide tutoring,” said Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Heston.

Originally established in the early 2000s, the 21st CCLC Grant focuses on providing enhanced opportunities for students.

Available programs include after school homework assistance, dinners, and steam nights.

This year, officials were excited to announce that karate will be a new addition to the list of programs.

“We started doing some research as we were preparing to renew this grant. We looked at the research of a number of activities...we kept coming back to karate,” Dr. Heston said.

While the schedule for karate is currently being developed for the selected elementary schools, Watson Elementary Assistant Principal Stacey Spadafore says the future is bright for the Marion County community.

“It’s very exciting. I have been involved with after school programs for 25-years in one way or another. Anytime we can expose our children to opportunities that they might not have had the chance to take part in, i think its a great day. We are definitely blessed here in Marion County to have received this grant,” Spadafore said.

