First at 4 Forum: Dr. Michael Ebbert

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Michael Ebbert, an assistant professor of sports neurology at the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about how frequent concussions are in high school sports, how high school students can be prepared to minimize concussion risks, and how concussions are treated at WVU.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
Clarksburg man charged in DUI crash
Honey is poured through a filter from an extracting machine.
Local beekeepers prepare for Honey Festival
FILE PHOTO of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival
Black Heritage Festival’s entertainment lineup features iconic rapper

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Jenny Richards
First at 4 Forum: Jenny Richards
First at 4 Forum: Dan Cooley
First at 4 Forum: Dan Cooley
First at 4 Forum: Dr. Michael Ebbert
First at 4 Forum: Dr. Michael Ebbert
First at 4 Forum: Jenny Richards
First at 4 Forum: Jenny Richards