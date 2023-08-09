FIRST ALERT: Flood Watch in effect for lowlands due to heavy rain Thursday morning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Overnight tonight, heavy rain showers will creep into NCWV, and will stay heavy consistently through much of Thursday morning. Lowlands, particularly counties to our north, will be susceptible to flash flooding, so all our lowland counties are under a Flood Watch from 4am until 2pm tomorrow. If you are driving and approach a flooded roadway, DO NOT try to drive through it! Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

