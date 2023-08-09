Flood watch issued for much of NCWV

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of north-central West Virginia.

The NWS says a flood watch is in effect beginning late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon for the following counties:

  • Barbour County
  • Braxton County
  • Calhoun County
  • Doddridge County
  • Gilmer County
  • Harrison County
  • Jackson County
  • Lewis County
  • Marion County
  • Mason County
  • Monongalia County
  • Pleasants County
  • Preston County
  • Ritchie County
  • Roane County
  • Taylor County
  • Tyler County
  • Upshur County
  • Wetzel County
  • Wirt County
  • Wood County

Click here for the latest in severe storm watches and warnings.

