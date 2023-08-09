Flood watch issued for much of NCWV
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of north-central West Virginia.
The NWS says a flood watch is in effect beginning late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon for the following counties:
- Barbour County
- Braxton County
- Calhoun County
- Doddridge County
- Gilmer County
- Harrison County
- Jackson County
- Lewis County
- Marion County
- Mason County
- Monongalia County
- Pleasants County
- Preston County
- Ritchie County
- Roane County
- Taylor County
- Tyler County
- Upshur County
- Wetzel County
- Wirt County
- Wood County
