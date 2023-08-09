Flood watch issued for much of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of north-central West Virginia.

The NWS says a flood watch is in effect beginning late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon for the following counties:

Barbour County

Braxton County

Calhoun County

Doddridge County

Gilmer County

Harrison County

Jackson County

Lewis County

Marion County

Mason County

Monongalia County

Pleasants County

Preston County

Ritchie County

Roane County

Taylor County

Tyler County

Upshur County

Wetzel County

Wirt County

Wood County

Click here for the latest in severe storm watches and warnings.

