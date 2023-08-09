Lawsuit filed against Gov. Justice, state leaders over conditions in jails, prisons

BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA/WDTV) - A lawyer representing hundreds of inmates in a federal class-action lawsuit over the conditions in West Virginia’s corrections system has filed a lawsuit against Governor Jim Justice and other state leaders.

Beckley attorney Stephen New filed the lawsuit in federal court in the Southern District of West Virginia on Tuesday asking for immediate relief to what he calls “unconstitutional conditions in the Mountain State’s jails and prisons.”

“I’m asking the judge to enjoin the state of West Virginia from permitting these unconstitutional conditions to exist. To force the state of West Virginia to spend the $330 million that corrections officials have testified, it would take to correct these,” New said.

It’s the newest development in the ongoing lawsuit regarding the conditions inside the corrections system, which New says includes neglected maintenance issues, severe overcrowding, and serious under staffing of corrections facility statewide.

New says it is in-action by lawmakers in their recent special session to address some of the maintenance issues prompted his filing.

“West Virginia government never gets in a hurry where prisoners are concerned. So we are asking a judge to put in order in place that forces the state, especially in a year like this, where there are budget surpluses to spend the money needed to make the corrections to these conditions,” said New.

New says there’s no response from the state at this time, but he’s not sure if they were served before the end of the business day Tuesday, adding there’s no timeline as to when the judge will issue a ruling on his request for the statewide injunction.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.