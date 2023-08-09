Man wanted in connection to murder arrested by U.S. Marshals

BALTIMORE, MD (WSAZ/WDTV) – A man wanted in connection to a 2022 murder was located and arrested in Maryland on Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in Baltimore on Wednesday arrested Matthew Jaquez Daughtery, aka Doobie, 24, of Charleston without incident around 8:45 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Stricker Street.

Daughtery was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia and the Huntington Police Department for his alleged role in the Nov. 30, 2022, murder of a man.

On Nov. 30, 2022, officers responded to the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington and discovered Christopher Johnson, 40, of Huntington, with gunshot wounds. Johnson was transported to the hospital where he died.

Matthew Daughtery, along with Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye and Demarquis Patterson are accused of conspiring to murder Johnson.

On January 27, 2023, arrest warrants were obtained by the Huntington Police Department for Matthew Daughtery, Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye and Demarquis Patterson for first-degree murder. Hawk, Foye and Patterson were taken into custody on Jan. 27, but Daughtery evaded arrest until Wednesday.

“Today’s arrest represents the cooperation of multiple entities,” said Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia. “I would especially like to thank the West Virginia Fusion Center for their invaluable assistance in this investigation and the important work they do collecting, evaluating and disseminating information to law enforcement agencies.”

Daughtery will be extradited back to West Virginia to face the charges against him.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.