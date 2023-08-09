Marion County state senator to not run for re-election in 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A state senator from Marion County has announced he will not run for re-election in 2024.

Senator Mike Caputo has decided not to seek another term after nearly three decades in the West Virginia Legislature.

“It has been truly humbling that the people of my region have shown such faith in me all these years, and I have been extremely proud to represent them,” Caputo said. “I intend to work hard for the 13th Senate District through the end of 2024, but then it’s time for me to close this chapter of my public service.”

Caputo was first elected to the House of Delegates in 1996 and re-elected to the seat 12 times before being elected to the Senate in 2020.

Caputo will remain in the Senate until November 2024 when the election will determine his successor.

