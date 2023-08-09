Mary Elizabeth Lilley

Mary Elizabeth Lilley, 68, of Fairmont, WV, passed away on Monday August 7, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Emory and Helen “Fekiete” Kara.

Mary was a member of the VFW Post 1310; she enjoyed playing tip board and watching the Ion TV channel. She had three beloved pets, two cats, Tabby and Gracie and one dog, Dakota.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Charles Ray “Skip” Lilley, a brother Paul Kara, grandparents, and a special nephew John Harker.

She is survived by a brother Mark (Marian) Kara, nieces Megan Borris and Wendy Longwell, a nephew Anthony (Kari) Kara, brother-in-law Don Lilley, and a sister-in-law Darlene (Charles) Emerick.

A burial will be held at the West Virginia National Cemetery on Friday August 11th, 2023, at 10:00 am. Military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Honor Guard and the Army Honor Guard from Camp Dawson.

