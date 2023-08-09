Morgantown man threatens to shoot bank over $36 fee, police say

Russell Medley
Russell Medley(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a bank for not removing a $36 fee from his account.

46-year-old Russell Medley called Truist Bank Customer Care on July 25, and while speaking to a representative, he “became irate due to having to provide account information for verification,” according to a criminal complaint.

Officer say Medley allegedly “made threats to ‘take his [expletive] uzi, go down to one of these branches and shoot the [expletive] out of somebody’.”

After that threat, officers say Medley began counting down from 10 for the representative on the phone to comply with his demands of removing the fee from his account.

Court documents say Medley told the representative “You’re going to cost people their lives over $36″ after being asked to verify information.

Medley allegedly continued counting down to one and said “OK, someone’s dying” before hanging up.

Medley has been charged with terroristic threats. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

