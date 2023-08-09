New school year may present mental health challenges for students

Counseling experts have noticed a recent uptick in anxiety cases among young students
New school year may present mental health challenges for students
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Starting a new year of school can sometimes bring a list of challenges. Mental health experts from Bluefield University say there has been an uptick in anxiety among young students, especially following school closures due to the COVID pandemic.

“A lot of kiddos just have experienced a lot of uncertainty, and so while we call that anxiety or it may look like anxious energy, maybe sometimes we mistake that for ADHD-type symptoms, a lot of time we’re just talking about kiddos that have some uncertainties...” says Dr. Challen Mabry, Assistant Professor of Counselor Education at Bluefield University.

We spoke to one expert who suggests that parents should address feelings of anxiety in their children without dismissing their concerns.

“But if we can just say, ‘whew, you know what, it can be tough to start something new. Let’s just sit with that for a second.’ like, ‘what is it about that that’s tough?’ and it allows you to be gently curious about your child’s experience, and a good chunk of the time, that will help that anxiety melt away,” says Brandy Smith, BU Counseling Director and Assistant Professor of the school of education and social sciences.

Structure and consistency can be very beneficial for a child’s mental health, regardless of age.

“Students need a peaceful start to their day and a peaceful ending to their day. When they’re able to have that consistently and predictability, then sometimes when throughout the day when things are a little bit stressful or maybe chaotic, they can resource back to those times that they’ve experienced that peace in the morning and peace before bedtime,” says Smith.

Dr. Mabry says a new school year may cause children to begin experiencing depression or even apathy. She adds, benign changes in behavior that are prolonged may be symptoms of a child experiencing mental health issues.

“If we have a child that’s having sleep disturbances, they aren’t able to sleep that seven to nine hours that we know that children really need... says Dr. Mabry, “...Changes in their eating pattern, so they’re not eating as consistently or maybe they’re eating too much or too little, a change in their energy level – either direction, right? And we’re looking for patterns over a time, so it’s not just a tough week, but if we’re starting to see that’s pretty persistent over a few weeks, that’s usually a good indicator that maybe something may be going on and we may need to reach out for some additional support.”

Dr. Mabry says spending time with your children without distractions can be a helpful start to helping them through the new year.

Both Smith and Mabry encourage schools to prioritize their student’s mental health, with Smith saying that if students feel they lack security in their lives, they may have trouble learning.

