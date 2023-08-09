Oral “Keith” Cutlip, 84, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. He was born in Diana, WV on November 30, 1938, a son of the late Junie and Phyllis Williams Cutlip. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Charlotte Dennison Cutlip, whom he married on October 20, 1990. Also surviving are eight children, Tammy Williams (Tim) of Alabama, Bob Cutlip of Georgia, Oral Cutlip, Jr. of Florida, Jeff Cutlip (Pauline) of Clarksburg, Phyllis Bolin of Greenwood, Brad Noon (Jackie) of Shinnston, Gary Noon of Arizona and Tammy Richison of Stonewood; 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; four siblings, Jean Taylor of Wolf Summit, Mary Lee Cutright of Summit Park and Myra Grimes (Pat) of Boothesville; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one grandson, Robert Samuel Keith Cox; two sisters, infant Parsadina Cutlip and Shirley White; brothers Harold and Robert Cutlip; sons-in-law, Rick Bolin and Joe Richison; brother-in-law, Charles White; and sister-in-law, Virginia Cutlip. Mr. Cutlip was a graduate of Victory High School and a United States Air Force veteran. He was a Field Engineer and heavy equipment operator and a member of International Union of Operating Engineers (IUEO) Local 132. He was a member of the Harmony Lodge #59 Masons and a former member of the Church of God. Keith was interested in genealogy and was a fan of NASCAR racing. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Pastor Luke Luzier officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston WV 26431. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Cutlip will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

