Partly cloudy afternoon, widespread rain tomorrow

Today will be similar to yesterday in terms of temperatures and sunshine. Then more rain will push in tomorrow.

This afternoon will be okay, with partly cloudy skies across North-Central West Virginia, although daytime heating may mean an isolated shower or two this afternoon and evening. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-80s in the lowlands and upper-70s in the mountains.

The nice weather goes away late overnight into tomorrow morning, however, as a low-pressure system that started in the Rockies pushes through the Mid-Atlantic and Appalachia regions of the US, bringing lots of moisture into our region. This results in widespread showers, and even a few thunderstorms, which some models suggest will stick around even until the early afternoon hours, when it pushes east of our region and leaves behind cloudy skies, a few scattered showers, and highs in the mid-70s. The rain will be heavy at times, and rainfall totals between tonight and tomorrow afternoon could be around 0.5″ to 1″ across most of our region, with some areas seeing more. This means a small risk of isolated flooding, especially in areas that saw flooding on Monday. So not only do you want to give yourself extra time on the roads, but if you see a flooded area, avoid it. Overall, tonight into tomorrow afternoon will be rainy.

By Thursday night, the rain is gone, leaving partly cloudy skies and highs in the low-80s on Friday afternoon. Then over the weekend, another disturbance may bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region, especially towards the latter half of the weekend. Besides that, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. Another system will bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region early next week, before sunny skies return by the middle of the week. Temperatures will also stay in the 80s during that time. In short, today will be nice, tomorrow will be rainy, and expect seasonable temperatures and a chance of rain this weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy skies, with only a slight chance of an isolated shower. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies before midnight, widespread clouds and showers overnight. Low: 65.

Thursday: Widespread showers, and a few thunderstorms during the morning and afternoon hours. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 73.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 82.

