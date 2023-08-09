Pierpont aviation program gets $25-million lift from state

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia legislature is voting to allocate $25-million in state excess funds to Pierpont Community and Technical College.

Amongst the other major renovations underway at the North Central West Virginia Airport, another new facility is in the works to help train Pierpont College students.

The chair of the college board David Hinkle says the money will be used to build a 70,000 square foot hangar.

“This is a big huge win for Pierpont, it’s a big huge win for North Central West Virginia and for all the business’s up at the airport -- this is a very exciting time,” said Hinkle.

Currently Pierpont’s aviation technology program is capped at 130 students. Hinkle says this new hangar is a step in the right direction and will expand the program to 200 students.

But Hinkle says the program is so popular even with this new hangar the school will still have to find other ways to meet the demand.

“We are at capacity now and we do have a wait list,” said Hinkle. “It just shows you the importance of that program and how we have students wanting to get in

and there’s nothing worse than telling a student you’re full and they will have to wait.”

The program offers one and two year degrees for a variety of aviation jobs.

Hinkle says there’s a demand of 1,500 jobs for the businesses and industries surrounding the Aerotech Park.

“We’re way over probably $100-million in new construction and work that’s been done at the airport in the last 5 years,” said Hinkle. “It’s been a big economic driver just to get where we’re at today.”

Hinkle says the hangar project is hoping to start construction in the spring.

