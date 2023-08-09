Pierpont aviation program gets $25-million lift from state

By John Blashke
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia legislature is voting to allocate $25-million in state excess funds to Pierpont Community and Technical College.

Amongst the other major renovations underway at the North Central West Virginia Airport, another new facility is in the works to help train Pierpont College students.

The chair of the college board David Hinkle says the money will be used to build a 70,000 square foot hangar.

“This is a big huge win for Pierpont, it’s a big huge win for North Central West Virginia and for all the business’s up at the airport -- this is a very exciting time,” said Hinkle.

Currently Pierpont’s aviation technology program is capped at 130 students. Hinkle says this new hangar is a step in the right direction and will expand the program to 200 students.

But Hinkle says the program is so popular even with this new hangar the school will still have to find other ways to meet the demand.

“We are at capacity now and we do have a wait list,” said Hinkle. “It just shows you the importance of that program and how we have students wanting to get in

and there’s nothing worse than telling a student you’re full and they will have to wait.”

The program offers one and two year degrees for a variety of aviation jobs.

Hinkle says there’s a demand of 1,500 jobs for the businesses and industries surrounding the Aerotech Park.

“We’re way over probably $100-million in new construction and work that’s been done at the airport in the last 5 years,” said Hinkle. “It’s been a big economic driver just to get where we’re at today.”

Hinkle says the hangar project is hoping to start construction in the spring.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
Clarksburg man charged in DUI crash
Honey is poured through a filter from an extracting machine.
Local beekeepers prepare for Honey Festival
FILE PHOTO of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival
Black Heritage Festival’s entertainment lineup features iconic rapper

Latest News

PSC: AB must show why utilities should not be terminated after defaulting on agreement
Pierpont Hangar
Norwood Elementary School in Stonewood
Changes made to Hope Scholarship to help displaced Norwood Elem. students
Country supergroup coming to downtown Clarksburg