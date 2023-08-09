Raleigh the bald eagle makes return to wild

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, August 9, a crowd gathered at Wooton Park in Beckley to see Raleigh, a four-year-old bald eagle, be released back into his home in the wild.

Raleigh’s story began 10 weeks ago when he was rescued by employees at the Beckley Solid Waste Authority. Employees saw the bird struggling to fly and immediately knew something was wrong. They contacted the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and were instructed to capture the bird under a blanket before getting him into a cage.

Raleigh was quickly transferred into the care of the Three Rivers Avian Center in Hinton. The non-profit was founded in 1990 and sees roughly 300 “patients” each year. One of the first things the center did was bathe the raptor and test his blood. Through those tests, they concluded that he was lead-toxic, which was causing him to feel very ill. Since then, Raleigh has been housed at Three Rivers while undergoing treatment for lead poisoning.

On Wednesday, Wendy Perrone, Executive Director of Three Rivers Avian Center, says it is impossible to know how or where Raleigh was poisoned, but says it is highly likely that he ate prey that had been shot by lead ammunition.

At the time of his rescue, the eagle could barely fly, but, on Wednesday, he had no trouble putting on a show for spectators.

Perrone says seeing Raleigh leave his cage- and their care- was emotional for her and her team.

“It’s a release inside here too,” she said, pointing to her heart. “There’s a release going out, and there’s a release going in here. We have a staff of four people, and all of us have been really hands-on with this bird, and it’s just delightful to see him go out. It’s one of the things we’ve been looking forward to.”

Also there to watch Raleigh take off was Rodney Williams, who was part of the team that rescued the eagle on Memorial Day weekend. That may have been months ago, but Williams says they’ve been keeping tabs on the bird’s recovery.

“We’ve kind of kept up with his progress- been waiting on him to come back, so it’s a pretty neat story.”

While Williams was part of Raleigh’s rescue, his son, Chase Williams, had the chance to be a part of his release on Wednesday. Chase and his dad helped Perrone open the cage door.

“It was pretty cool,” he told WVVA. “Like, I didn’t even come here to open up the cage or anything. I just came here to watch ‘cause how many times in your life do you get to see an eagle get set free.”

After exiting his cage, Raleigh flew to a nearby tree where he was able to keep a watchful eye over his home.

