Seth Project to donate $5K to I AM ALS in memory of founder

Seth Poling file photo from June 6, 2023
Seth Poling file photo from June 6, 2023(Atticus Pead)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Seth Project is donating $5,000 to I AM ALS in memory of the project’s founder and fierce ALS warrior Seth Poling.

On Saturday, July 1, 2023, Poling lost his battle with ALS.

Seth Poling passes away after battling ALS for 9 years

Poling said in his final letter to board members that the fight against ALS must continue after his passing.

“I want to remind all of you that my passing should not be the end of our mission, but it should be a call for action for each of you to continue working hard in our fight against ALS. I believe that with your dedication, passion, and hard work, we will achieve our goal of finding a cure for ALS,” Poling said in the letter.

The Seth Project says it will continue the fight to end ALS, and in memory of Seth Poling, $5,000 has been donated to I AM ALS to continue their work with PALS.

Andrea Goodman, CEO of I AM ALS, says the donation will help the organization support and honor Poling’s legacy.

“Seth was a beloved leader in the ALS community, so it is fitting that the Seth Project would make this generous donation back into it. We are a community-led organization focused on revolutionizing ALS and finding cures, and that’s exactly what we’ll continue with this support to honor Seth’s legacy,” Goodman said.

The Seth Project has also planned several upcoming partnerships, events and fundraisers. Click here for more information.

