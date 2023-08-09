Several EMS personnel injured after falling 15-20 feet in porch collapse

Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
By Brandon Robinson and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – Several first responders in Kentucky were injured while responding to a medical call Tuesday morning.

As a team of EMS workers was taking a patient out of a home, officials told WYMT the porch and steps in front of the house collapsed.

The four first responders and the patient reportedly fell between 15 and 20 feet.

Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The patient wasn’t injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It is unclear what caused the porch to collapse.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
Clarksburg man charged in DUI crash
Honey is poured through a filter from an extracting machine.
Local beekeepers prepare for Honey Festival
FILE PHOTO of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival
Black Heritage Festival’s entertainment lineup features iconic rapper

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Donald Trump wants his election subversion trial moved out of Washington. That won’t be easy
Walking can help keep you alive, a study says.
Walking as few as 4,000 steps can reduce your risk of early death, but more is better
Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii, as a fire burns in Maui's...
Wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community as people flee into water to escape flames
Nine bodies have been discovered from the fire that hit the vacation home in eastern France...
RAW: Firefighters respond to deadly fire at vacation home