Shooting in suburban Chicago home kills 4, including the suspected aggressor; 1 wounded

FILE - A fourth woman who had called police was transported to a hospital with serious...
FILE - A fourth woman who had called police was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, the McHenry County (Ill.) Sheriff’s Office said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — A shooting inside a suburban Chicago home killed three family members, all female, as well as the man believed to be the aggressor, police said. A fourth female victim was seriously wounded.

Officers were called to a home in unincorporated Crystal Lake shortly before 4 a.m. on a “report of a single household member shooting their relatives,” Deputy Tim Creighton of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said during a news briefing.

Three family members were found dead in the home, Creighton said.

“One person believed to be the aggressor was also transported to a local hospital in serious condition and was later pronounced deceased,” he said.

A fourth female who had called police was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, Creighton said, adding that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately release information on the injuries sustained or the type of weapon used.

“They’re all household members,” said Michael Muraski, chief of patrol operations for the sheriff’s office. He said officers had not been called to the home in the past.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
Clarksburg man charged in DUI crash
Honey is poured through a filter from an extracting machine.
Local beekeepers prepare for Honey Festival
FILE PHOTO of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival
Black Heritage Festival’s entertainment lineup features iconic rapper

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and...
Wrong way crash causes vehicle to be sandwiched between city bus and big rig
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges