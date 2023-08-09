Upcoming railroad crossing work to create delays in Harrison County

(Gray)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say there will be railroad work in three different locations throughout Harrison County later this month.

According to CSX, crews will be performing maintenance to the railroad crossing during the projects.

The first closure will begin on Aug. 22 at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Oral Lake and Eden Dr. in Bridgeport. Officials say the roadway will reopen on Aug. 23.

The next closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Aug. 23 at the intersection of Virginia and W. Main St. in Bridgeport, according to CSX officials. The roadway will reopen on Aug. 24.

Officials say the final closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Aug. 24 on Flint St. in Clarksburg. The roadway will reopen on Aug. 25.

Officials say delays are to be expected. Detours will be in place in their respective areas.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
Clarksburg man charged in DUI crash
Honey is poured through a filter from an extracting machine.
Local beekeepers prepare for Honey Festival
FILE PHOTO of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival
Black Heritage Festival’s entertainment lineup features iconic rapper

Latest News

PSC: AB must show why utilities should not be terminated after defaulting on agreement
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for those players preferring to choose the numbers they want...
$1M winning ticket sold in one of state’s oldest towns
Outdoor recreation opportunities expanded in Marion County
Lawsuit filed against Gov. Justice, state leaders over conditions in jails, prisons