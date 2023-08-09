Upcoming railroad crossing work to create delays in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say there will be railroad work in three different locations throughout Harrison County later this month.

According to CSX, crews will be performing maintenance to the railroad crossing during the projects.

The first closure will begin on Aug. 22 at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Oral Lake and Eden Dr. in Bridgeport. Officials say the roadway will reopen on Aug. 23.

The next closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Aug. 23 at the intersection of Virginia and W. Main St. in Bridgeport, according to CSX officials. The roadway will reopen on Aug. 24.

Officials say the final closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Aug. 24 on Flint St. in Clarksburg. The roadway will reopen on Aug. 25.

Officials say delays are to be expected. Detours will be in place in their respective areas.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

