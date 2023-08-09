WVU Medicine Children’s releases first annual report

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital is only a couple months away from celebrating one year in operation.

We’re now getting a closer look at the work they did last year.

In their first 100 days of being open, the area’s newest hospital did a lot of good.

According to their annual report, they saw more than 2,200 patients, performed more than 1,800 surgeries and procedures and gave birth to more than 600 babies.

When reflecting on their first year in operation, hospital officials called their first few months “indescribable.”

Hospital leaders also called the opening a “pivotal moment” for WVU and West Virginia.

Click here to view WVU Medicine Children’s entire annual report.

