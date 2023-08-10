2023 Clay-Battelle Football Season Preview

Cee Bees went 8-3 in 2022, reaching first round of the Class A Playoffs.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle football has experienced a tremendous past 2 seasons (to say nothing of the near 3-decades under head coach Ryan Wilson), reaching the Class A Playoffs both years -

But after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs each season, the Cee Bees believe that they can finally go beyond that point.

“Last year, we made the state playoffs, and that’s the number one goal,” said head coach Ryan Wilson. “That was back to back years for us, which says a lot about our program as we try and get a three-peat this year. Our kids understand that playoff level.

“We lost to state champ Williamstown last year, and the year before we lose to eventual state champ Ritchie County in the first round! So we joke a little that if you want to be a state champ you want to play us in the first round -

“But hey, our kids have been there (to the playoffs)! These are memories, and like I say, this team has that goal of getting to the playoffs, and once we’re there, let’s see what happens!”

Coach Wilson’s optimism extended to what he’s seen from the players in fall camp, as he says that the team is giving exactly what he’d hope for:

“Each person is out there giving me 100% of their potential - I can’t ask for anything more than that”.

The Cee Bees begin their season on the road, as they face the Hundred Hornets on August 25th.

2023 Clay-Battelle Football Schedule

1 - @ Hundred, Aug 25 @ 7 PM

2 - vs Valley Wetzel, Sept 8 @ 7 PM

3 - vs Beallsville, Sept 15 @ 7 PM

4 - @ Tygarts Valley, Sept 22 @ 7 PM

5 - @ Hancock, Sep 29 @ 7 PM

6 - vs Meadow Bridge, Oct 6 @ 7 PM

7 - @ Cameron, Oct 13 @ 7 PM

8 - vs Belpre, Oct 20 @ 7 PM

9 - vs Paden City, Oct 27 @ 7 PM

10 - vs Magnolia, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

