2023 University Football Season Preview

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With over 50 sophomore and freshman players on the team, University has a lot of work to do, as they get ready for the 2023 season - but that’s also something that head coach John Kelley thoroughly enjoys.

“We have a very young team, and believe it or not, everyone wants to have an experienced team that’s gonna get to the state championship, but I really enjoy having a young team and developing them,” said Kelley. “They’re eventually going to be very good, but we have over 50 freshmen and sophomores, and some will have to play. It’s a process - you watch them and think ‘that kid’s got it’, but he’s got to go through the hard parts to get to where he needs to be -

“But that’s the fun part of coaching - watching them develop”.

Development will be key for the Hawks this year with so many young players - but the Hawks do return leaders in vital positions.

We spoke to seniors Seth Drvar and Anthony Rivera on the offensive line, and both talked about their willingness to lead the team, with Drvar specifically mentioning that he wants to help the team work on their on-field confidence over the next 2 weeks, prior to the season opener against John Marshall.

See and hear more from the team and Coach Kelley in the preview video above.

2023 University Football Schedule 1 - vs John Marshall, Aug 25 @ 7:30 PM 2 - vs Parkersburg South, Sept 1 @ 7:30 PM 3 - @ Brooke, Sept 8 @ 7:30 PM 4 - @ Wheeling Park, Sept 15 @ 7:00 PM 5 - vs Fairmont Senior, Sept 22 @ 7:30 PM 6 - @ Buckhannon-Upshur, Sept 29 @ 7:00 PM 7 - vs Spring Mills, Oct 13 @ 7:00 PM 8 - @ Preston, Oct 20 @ 7 PM 9 - vs Morgantown, Oct 27 @ 7:30 PM 10 - @ Oak Hill, Nov 3 @ 7:00 PM

