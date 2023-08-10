Child with autism found safe after hours-long search in Harrison County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - A potentially bad situation involving a special needs child appears to have had a positive ending, according to information received from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

A five-year-old child with autism that had been missing for several hours in Harrison County has been found safe.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny said the child was unharmed, in good condition, and did not require a medical transport.

“He appears to have wandered away this morning and was found in good health by one of the responding volunteer fire departments,” said Matheny.

Officials received the call for the missing child along Harris Fork Rd. in Wallace at 7:05 a.m. on Thursday, and the HCSD led the investigation.

Responding agencies had to deal with heavy rain for a portion of the morning.

“There’s a never a good time for anything like this, but the weather is often a factor. Regardless of weather, it’s important to be on the ground as soon as possible,” said Matheny.

Multiple agencies responded or were in the process of responding when information arrived that the child had been found.

Matheny added that once it was learned a child was missing, training for setting up a unified command post began. He said that went into play Thursday morning and notifications were sent out to first response partners in Harrison County and beyond.

“We practice this and train for this and when you have a potentially unfortunate situation like this morning, we were ready to go,” said Matheny, who piled praise on all of the county’s law enforcement and first response agencies for providing resources as needed. “… We also were bringing in valuable resources from outside the county had they been needed. In this position, knowing you have partners and resources provides a level of comfort in uncomfortable situations.”

Matheny said there does not appear to be anything obvious as far as the investigation taking place. He said anytime a child comes up missing, it’s a dual investigation with a search and a criminal investigation.

“You start processing from the last person the child was in contact with and go from there. You don’t know if it’s an abduction or something involving a child. You are careful because you do not want to potentially trample on any evidence in the process if there is a problem,” said Matheny.

Matheny said this, on the surface, appears to be a child wandering away. However, he said detectives were on the scene around 9 a.m. to make sure the child will be in a safe environment. He said the process is standard protocol.

