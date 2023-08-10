Clarksburg man charged with several sex-related crimes after police standoff

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he had a standoff with police who were trying to serve a warrant for sex-related crimes.

Authorities went to a home on South 24th St. in Clarksburg on Tuesday, Aug. 8 to serve an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Joshua Riffle, who was in the basement of the home, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say Riffle “refused to come up from behind the furnace and show officers his hands after being told multiple times.”

After the standoff, Riffle allegedly came out from behind the furnace with a knife in his hand and aggressively came toward officers who had him at gunpoint.

Authorities say they tased Riffle and took him into custody.

In addition to the two counts of attempted malicious assault charges, Riffle faces several other charges, including third-degree sexual assault, sexually explicit conduct, sexual abuse, solicitation of a minor and incest. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Gov. Justice signed a bill into law last year prohibiting courts from releasing documents involving sex-related crimes. Click here for the full law.

