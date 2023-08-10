Delegate Moore Capito hosts public safety roundtable in Parkersburg

Capito attended a public safety roundtable with local leaders from Wood, Wirt, and Jackson counties.
Delegate Moore Capito hosts public safety roundtable in Parkersburg
Delegate Moore Capito hosts public safety roundtable in Parkersburg(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Delegate and gubernatorial candidate Moore Capito (R - Kanawha, Dist. 55) visited Parkersburg on Thursday.

Capito attended a public safety roundtable with local leaders from Wood, Wirt, and Jackson counties. He also attended a community luncheon with figures from the local business community.

Capito said it’s important for state politicians to visit communities across the state and hear from local people about their concerns. He said local input is essential for planning legislation that benefits everyone in West Virginia.

Capito said the needs of schools were among the most-discussed items during the roundtable. “Whether that means what’s going on in the classroom, whether we need more assistance in the classroom, or whether we need more resource officers, which was a big point that we talked about today, getting our schools hardened up to ensure that our children are safe,” Capito said.

Capito says the continued battle against the drug epidemic was another major sticking point in his public safety roundtable. He said he’ll take the insights he heard in Parkersburg and other communities with him when he returns to the statehouse.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerald Sypolt and Sarah Baker
More than 100 grams of meth, fentanyl found after pursuit, 2 charged, police say
Brianna Wise
Police: Woman charged after fentanyl found in child’s diaper bag
Rodney Moats, Jr.
Morgantown man found guilty of gross child neglect, arson
Joshua Riffle
Clarksburg man charged with several sex-related crimes after police standoff
Child with autism found safe after hours-long search in Harrison County

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, July...
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he’s been thinking seriously about becoming an independent
2023 Fairmont Senior Season Preview - WDTV Sports
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | August 10, 2023
Clarksburg man charged with several sex-related crimes after police standoff
Child with autism found safe after hours-long search in Harrison County