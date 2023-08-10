Delegate Moore Capito hosts public safety roundtable in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Delegate and gubernatorial candidate Moore Capito (R - Kanawha, Dist. 55) visited Parkersburg on Thursday.

Capito attended a public safety roundtable with local leaders from Wood, Wirt, and Jackson counties. He also attended a community luncheon with figures from the local business community.

Capito said it’s important for state politicians to visit communities across the state and hear from local people about their concerns. He said local input is essential for planning legislation that benefits everyone in West Virginia.

Capito said the needs of schools were among the most-discussed items during the roundtable. “Whether that means what’s going on in the classroom, whether we need more assistance in the classroom, or whether we need more resource officers, which was a big point that we talked about today, getting our schools hardened up to ensure that our children are safe,” Capito said.

Capito says the continued battle against the drug epidemic was another major sticking point in his public safety roundtable. He said he’ll take the insights he heard in Parkersburg and other communities with him when he returns to the statehouse.

