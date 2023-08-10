First at 4 Forum: Melissa Sinisi

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Melissa Sinisi with the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties joined First at 4 on Thursday.

She talked about STEM Saturdays, a program from the United Way to help kids learn more about science, the importance of introducing kids to STEM, and how parents can sign their kids up.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.