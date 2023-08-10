FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain this Thursday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain will push in during the morning and afternoon hours today, leading to soggy conditions and even a chance of flooding. Find out how long the rain sticks around, and what the next few days will be like, in the video above!

A low-pressure system that started in the Rockies earlier this week will push into West Virginia today, lifting moisture into our region. This means widespread showers, and even a few thunderstorms, during the morning hours. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, and this rain will be moving on top of areas that already saw flood risk from Monday’s storms. It’s not until after 2 PM that most of the rain pushes out of West Virginia, and by that time, rainfall totals will be around 0.5″ to 1″ across much of our region. All of these, together, means the potential for flooding in some locations, which is why the National Weather Service has our region under a Flood Watch until 2 PM and, therefore, we’re under a First Alert Weather Day for today. So not only do you want extra time on the roads, but if you see a flooded area, avoid it. Turn around, don’t drown. Fortunately, by the evening hours, only a few showers and clouds are left, along with highs in the low-70s.

Overnight, any leftover showers dissipate, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies and a small chance of fog. Temperatures will also drop into the low-60s as well. Then tomorrow will end the work week on a nice note, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s. Over the weekend, a low-pressure system will push through the Great Lakes, bringing a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms into our region. Otherwise, expect a mix of Sun and clouds, along with highs in the mid-80s. Next Monday, another system will bring showers and thunderstorms into our region, and it’s not until Tuesday morning that most of the rain pushes out. So we’re starting the workweek with some rain. Then the middle of next week will be warm and sunny, with highs in the 80s. In short, today will be rainy, tomorrow will be nice, and the weekend and early next week will bring seasonable temperatures and rain chances.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Rain this morning, transitioning to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers, with a few thunderstorms, this afternoon and evening. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 76.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 62.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 82.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies, with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 86.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.