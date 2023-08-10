Food Truck Fest returns to Clarksburg this weekend

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - After months in the making, the Food Truck Fest is making a return to Harry Green Chevrolet Nissan this weekend.

This is the second Food Truck Fest of the year, and its expected to be bigger than the first one in April.

The dealership will welcome the following food trucks for attendees to choose from:

Mi Segunda Casa

Mister Crabs Boil Truck

Shipley’s Firehouse Grub

Taters of Morgantown

Wonder Bubble

Snow Monkey Shaved Ice

T’s Tasty Treats

It will be located at Harry Green Chevrolet Nissan, 1858 East Pike Street in Clarksburg.

The fun-filled afternoon kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 and continue into the early afternoon.

Along with the food trucks, attendees will be able to shop a variety of local artisan vendors with handmade items, and kids can take advantage of inflatables and games with help from Cartoon Headquarters.

