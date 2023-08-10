Former W.Va. Supreme Court Justice honors late children with WVU scholarships

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Margaret Workman is honoring her late children with a West Virginia University scholarships.

Workman has established two scholarships totaling $250,000 in honor of her late children for WVU College of Law students committed to criminal justice, public service and child advocacy.

Workman was the first woman elected to statewide office in West Virginia and served 30 years in the judiciary, including two terms on the Supreme Court that included five stints as chief justice and seven years as a circuit court judge in Kanawha County.

The Edward E. (Ted) Gardner Innocence Project Scholarship has been established to pay tribute to Workman’s son who passed away in April 2020.

The scholarship will be awarded to a third-year College of Law student involved with the West Virginia Innocence Project, a legal clinic that works to exonerate people wrongfully convicted of crimes.

“I hope this scholarship will help students who are interested in going into a career in criminal law,” Workman said. “And, even for those who don’t, to learn more about our criminal law system and develop an appreciation for individual rights and liberties.”

To honor her daughter, Workman also established the Lindsay Elizabeth Gardner Public Interest Fellowship, which provides a summer stipend for a College of Law student to work for a legal nonprofit organization, including Legal Aid of West Virginia, county public defenders’ offices, environmental groups and others.

Prior to her passing in May 2016, Lindsay Gardner worked as a television news reporter, public relations manager for the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau and communications professional for Timberline Four Seasons Resort in West Virginia.

Workman said her daughter was a talented artist and writer who loved to do volunteer work helping others from the time she was a teenager.

“Lindsay lit up every room she ever entered,” Workman said. “I hope this gift will inspire students, no matter what work they choose to do in their legal careers, to devote some of their time to pro bono work and public interest organizations.”

Workman previously established a namesake endowment to support the Child and Family Advocacy Clinic in memory of her daughter. The fund supports the operation of the clinic, which provides legal assistance to children and families and offers practical training for students serving those in need.

“Lindsay and Ted were beautiful souls. They were the lights of my life,” Workman said. “And I hope they will always be remembered for the brilliant light and love they brought to this world during their short lives.”

While she misses the courtroom post-retirement, Workman is eager to build a legacy in memory of her children. She plans to support animal rescue efforts in their honor. While she acknowledged that her spirit for life was forever diminished by losing two of her beloved children, she said her remaining son, Christopher, and her two granddaughters have given her the courage to continue to try to live in a meaningful way.

“To lose a child is the most devastating experience in life,” Workman said. “Your children are your whole heart and your soul. They’re your everything. Life has been way different since I lost them. I miss them so much. I want to spend the rest of my life honoring their memory by trying to help others.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.