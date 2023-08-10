I-79 lane closures in Marion County expected to create major delays

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Lane closures both northbound and southbound on I-79 in Marion County are expected to create major delays next week.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, a lane of I-79 southbound and northbound from mile marker 132, South Fairmont, to mile marker 133, Kingmont, will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.

The lanes will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day through Friday, Aug. 17. as crews install drainage pipes on the southbound side and work on the new bridge on the northbound side, officials say.

Officials say major delays are expected, and drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

