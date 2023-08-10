Joyce Bean Hawse

Joyce Bean Hawse, 82, of Elkins, passed from this life August 8, 2023, at Mountain Memories in Elkins. She was born in Moorefield on Monday, July 6, 1942, a daughter of the late Lawrence “Pete” and Wayde Bean. Joyce was an active community member and participated regularly in the Methodist Church.  She was a high school cheerleader, played bridge and golfed regularly with her late husband and friends at the Elkins Elks Club.  As a volunteer she repaired damaged books for the Elkins-Randolph County Library and frequented nursing homes to visit the elderly. She was a loving mother, wife and friend to many who appreciated her generosity, her affection and appreciation of all things great and small.  She loved children, animals and the beauty of the natural world. She is survived by her two daughters; Angela Jo Hawse and Vicki Lee Hawse, and her sister Carolyn Strickler. Her request for cremation was honored and a celebration of her life for family and friends will take place at her home in Elkins, in October. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to the Randolph County Humane Society , 195 Weese Street, P.O. Box 785, Elkins, WV 26241, (304) 636-7844, where many beloved pets found their home, are made in her name. The Randolph Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Joyce Bean Hawse.  Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

