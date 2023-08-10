Kathryn Ruth Green, a 105-year-old prayer warrior, passed from our hands to God’s home on Monday, August 07, 2023, in Dexter, MO. Kathryn was born on May 24, 1918, to William and Melisia Jane (Holcomb) Giles in Arcola, WV. She and her late husband, Reverend Harry Green, married on September 06, 1937, in Webster Springs, West Virginia. They were married 72 years with his passing, April 26, 2011. After raising their two sons, the couple began an evangelistic move throughout 135 West Virginia Churches. Kathryn was a layspeaker and thoroughly enjoyed teaching and spreading the Word of God. Through Harry’s preaching and Kathryn’s prayers, they shared God’s love with everyone they met for over 45 years. In their later years, they moved to Missouri, leaving behind a lifetime full of cherished family, friends, and memories in their West Virginia home. Kathryn enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and embroidering in her spare time. She also liked to garden and spend time outside. Kathryn studied and knew the bible from front to back. Other believers often reached out to her for clarification or guidance on verses and stories from the bible. Kathryn is survived by two sons, Victor (Barb) Green of Poplar Bluff, MO and Kyle (Sue) Green of Charleston, WV; five grandchildren, Mona Franzmann of Medford, MN, Vickie (Tom) Pratt of Holland, MO, Tammy Green of Charleston, WV, Daniel Compton of Wappapello, MO, Angela (Nathan) Padgett of Poplar Bluff, MO; 9 great grandchildren; 20 great-great grandchildren; 3 great-great-great grandchildren. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, William and Melisia Giles; husband, Reverend Harry Eugene Green; siblings, Ernest Giles, Eva Giles, Mary Lillie Giles, Gussie Giles, Delsa Giles, Sarah Giles, Audra Giles, Orville Giles, Newmond Giles, William Leroy Giles; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Dobbs and Douglas Taylor; one great-grandchild, Sean-David Franzmann; two great-great grandchildren, Jerim Fischer and Bradley Sullivan. Service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen with Pastor Keith Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Cowen. Friends may join the family for visitation 5-8 PM Saturday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Halo Church located at 1080 Erbacon Road, Cowen, WV 26206. Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Green family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.