Lane closure on I-79 at I-68 interchange expected to cause delays

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say delays are expected beginning Monday evening on I-79.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, a lane of both northbound and southbound of I-79 will be closed at mile marker 148 beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.

Officials say delays are expected while crews work on the I-68 ramp overpass.

DOH officials say the closure will be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, Aug. 25.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

