Local fire departments receive grant to help with training

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced funding totaling more than $630,000 for three local fire departments on Thursday.

A total of $634,284 will be split between two Preston County fire departments and a Monongalia County fire department, Sen. Manchin says.

The individual awards are the following:

  • $289,523 – Kingwood Fire Department
  • $287,619 – Scotts Run Volunteer Fire Department
  • $57,142 – Bruceton-Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department

Manchin says the funding, which comes from FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant, will provide critical resources to the fire departments to equip and train emergency personnel, improve efficiency and promote public safety.

“Our brave West Virginia firefighters risk their lives every day to protect our communities, and we must ensure they have the necessary equipment and resources to do their jobs safely and effectively. I’m pleased FEMA is investing more than $3.8 million to strengthen fire safety through these twelve departments,” said Senator Manchin. “These awards will bolster emergency preparedness across our great state and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our firefighters as they work tirelessly to protect West Virginians.”

The grant also awarded the following nine fire departments across the state with funding to help with training:

  • $999,800 – Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, Hanover
  • $856,127 – Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Scott Depot
  • $264,438 – Shepherdstown Fire Department, Shepherdstown
  • $262,323 – Frankford Volunteer Fire Department, Frankford
  • $222,868 – Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, Delbarton
  • $174,126 – Union Community Volunteer Fire Department, Union
  • $171,523 – Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department, Davisville
  • $123,933 – Traphill Volunteer Fire Rescue, Glen Daniel
  • $98,761 – Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Alum Creek

