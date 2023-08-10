Lora “Ann” Moore Graves

Lora "Ann" Moore Graves
Lora "Ann" Moore Graves(Lora "Ann" Moore Graves)
By Master Control
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It is with a heavy heart, but profound respect, that we celebrate the life of Lora “Ann” Moore Graves, who departed from our midst on August 9, 2023, while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Healthcare Center in Jane Lew.

Born on July 25, 1938, in Daybrook, Ann spent her life touching hearts and inspiring others with her acts of kindness and love.

Ann was a member of the Victory High School’s Class of 1954. She was an Operator with C&P Telephone before becoming employed as a Sales Associate with Stone & Thomas for 14 years. She was a beacon of strength and perseverance, taking each day as a new opportunity to make a difference. Ann found joy in the simple pleasures of life. A lover of nature, she enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and raising animals. She had a particular soft spot for stray felines, and was often seen feeding them.

At the Central Church of Christ in Clarksburg, she was a cherished member, her faith a guiding light in her journey through life. In line with her faith, we remember the verse from Matthew 5:8, “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.” Ann’s pure and empathetic heart was her most precious gift, a gift that she generously shared with her family and community.

Ann is survived by her five beloved children: Michael Graves of Jane Lew, Michelle Carpenter of Weston, Shannon Shepherd of Duck Creek, Jackie Turner of Bridgeport, and Stephanie Varah of Weston; twelve grandchildren: Cameron, Molly, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Jillian, Patrick, Casey, Drew, Garrett, Grady, Megan, and Melissa; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Berlin and Sara Ellen Chisler Moore; one brother, Kenny Lee Moore; and one great-grandchild, Bailee Martin. Each of them held a special place in her heart, and her love for them was boundless and unconditional.

Ann’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Lora “Ann” Moore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in head-on crash
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for those players preferring to choose the numbers they want...
$1M winning ticket sold in one of state’s oldest towns
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
Flood watch for much of NCWV expires
FILE PHOTO of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival
Black Heritage Festival’s entertainment lineup features iconic rapper

Latest News

Mary Alice Lowther
Kathryn Ruth Green
Joyce Bean Hawse
Joyce Bean Hawse
Mary Elizabeth Lilley
Mary Elizabeth Lilley
Barbara Ann Nicholas Hamilton
Barbara Ann Nicholas Hamilton