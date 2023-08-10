It is with a heavy heart, but profound respect, that we celebrate the life of Lora “Ann” Moore Graves, who departed from our midst on August 9, 2023, while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Healthcare Center in Jane Lew.

Born on July 25, 1938, in Daybrook, Ann spent her life touching hearts and inspiring others with her acts of kindness and love.

Ann was a member of the Victory High School’s Class of 1954. She was an Operator with C&P Telephone before becoming employed as a Sales Associate with Stone & Thomas for 14 years. She was a beacon of strength and perseverance, taking each day as a new opportunity to make a difference. Ann found joy in the simple pleasures of life. A lover of nature, she enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and raising animals. She had a particular soft spot for stray felines, and was often seen feeding them.

At the Central Church of Christ in Clarksburg, she was a cherished member, her faith a guiding light in her journey through life. In line with her faith, we remember the verse from Matthew 5:8, “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.” Ann’s pure and empathetic heart was her most precious gift, a gift that she generously shared with her family and community.

Ann is survived by her five beloved children: Michael Graves of Jane Lew, Michelle Carpenter of Weston, Shannon Shepherd of Duck Creek, Jackie Turner of Bridgeport, and Stephanie Varah of Weston; twelve grandchildren: Cameron, Molly, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Jillian, Patrick, Casey, Drew, Garrett, Grady, Megan, and Melissa; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Berlin and Sara Ellen Chisler Moore; one brother, Kenny Lee Moore; and one great-grandchild, Bailee Martin. Each of them held a special place in her heart, and her love for them was boundless and unconditional.

Ann’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Lora “Ann” Moore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

