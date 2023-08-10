Local teachers honored during Totes of Appreciation

Totes for Teachers
Totes for Teachers(Jasmin Adous)
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Educators were a welcome site at Tuesday’s Totes of Appreciation at Meadowbrook Mall.

There were a total of 240 totes for the 200 teachers who were in attendance.

Superintendent Dora Stutler says this gives educators the first steps to stocking their classrooms.

“The bags will have all sorts of things, hand sanitizers, pens, pencils, paper, notebooks, all the things a teacher might need to start their classroom and get their year started off great,” said Stutler.

With the teacher shortage continuing in many parts of the country, Stutler hopes events like this will let teachers know how much they’re appreciated.

“Right now we still have several jobs posted, I’d say close to 30 or 40 right now,” said Stutler. “We’ve been fortunate we filled a lot of positions this summer and we’re still posting and trying to fill those jobs,” said Stutler.

Katie Jedrosko, who teaches 5th grade at Simpson Elementary School, says the appreciation is a great way to start the school year on a positive note.

“It’s so nice to be together with a bunch of teachers from harrison county and feel so celebrated and appreciated as the school year begins especially our school and nutter fort are receiving norwood families and students so it’s really an exciting time we want those families to feel welcome,” said Jedrosko.

Harrison county schools 1st through 12th grade will start Monday august 21st with kindergarten on the 28th and pre-k starting on September 5th.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
Clarksburg man charged in DUI crash
Honey is poured through a filter from an extracting machine.
Local beekeepers prepare for Honey Festival
2 dead in head-on crash

Latest News

Raises for prison staff tops bills passed in W.Va. special session
Raises for prison staff tops bills passed in W.Va. special session
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | August 9, 2023
Authorities continue search for missing Marion County man
Lawsuit filed against Gov. Justice, state leaders over conditions in jails, prisons