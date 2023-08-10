Mercer County Sheriff’s Department to receive $300K from U.S. DOJ

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced $4,043,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice for eight projects to promote public safety and support law enforcement across the Mountain State.

Of that funding, Mercer County Commission has been awarded $300,000 that will go to purchasing six new police cruisers and equipment for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a release from Senator Manchin’s Office, these federal awards are eight of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

“West Virginia neighborhoods are safer when our brave law enforcement personnel have the resources and tools they need to effectively do their jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “These investments will provide essential equipment, training and technology upgrades to law enforcement departments throughout West Virginia, as well as establish an innovative new forensic DNA center at Marshall University. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding through Congressionally Directed Spending and other programs to ensure the safety and security of our communities across the Mountain State.”

Other individual CDS awards:

$1,500,000 – Marshall University

This funding will support establishing a Forensic Genetic Genealogy and Mitochondrial DNA Testing and Research Unit to expand the University’s forensic DNA services.

$950,000 – City of Elkins

This funding will support law enforcement technology upgrades for the city.

$892,000 – Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative

This funding will be used to provide emotional intelligence training for police departments across the state.

$200,000 – Town of Clendenin

This funding will support purchasing equipment and hiring additional personnel for the Town of Clendenin Police Department.

$81,000 – West Virginia Department of Agriculture

This funding will be used to hire a criminal justice staffer to conduct regulatory enforcement actions across the state.

$66,000 – City of Mannington

This funding will be used to install police cameras throughout the city to reduce the risk and occurrence of crimes.

$54,000 – Region 4 Planning and Development Council

This funding will support purchasing an emergency services vehicle for the Snowshoe Resort Community District’s Ranger Department to address long wait times for emergency service.

